Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.

The Reds will give the ball to Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA).

Reds vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

Cincinnati has entered six games this season favored by -130 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with 140 total runs scored this season.

The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule