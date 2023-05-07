On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.178 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Great American Ball Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

Steer has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in nine games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings