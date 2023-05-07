Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.178 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in nine games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 54 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.
