Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. White Sox - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the White Sox.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .200 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- This year, Fairchild has recorded at least one hit in nine of 30 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.55 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kopech (0-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
