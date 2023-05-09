Tuesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (14-20) against the New York Mets (17-18) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 9.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (2-2) for the Mets and Luke Weaver (0-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (144 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule