Reds vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (14-20) against the New York Mets (17-18) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (2-2) for the Mets and Luke Weaver (0-2) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Mets vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Reds Player Props
|Mets vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mets vs Reds
|Mets vs Reds Odds
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (144 total runs).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Wacha
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Max Scherzer
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.