The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Senzel take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets, on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-200). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -200 +165 10 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

This season, Cincinnati has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 34 games with a total this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-8 4-12 6-9 8-11 7-16 7-4

