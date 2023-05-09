Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 27 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in the majors with 144 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Reds rank 13th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Luke Weaver (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, May 2, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Weaver has made two starts of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 5/3/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Luis Cessa Seth Lugo 5/5/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Lance Lynn 5/6/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Nick Lodolo Mike Clevinger 5/7/2023 White Sox L 17-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Kopech 5/9/2023 Mets - Home Luke Weaver Max Scherzer 5/10/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets - Home Nick Lodolo Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins - Away Graham Ashcraft Bryan Hoeing 5/13/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins - Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett

