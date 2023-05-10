On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has six doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .226.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Mets will look to Verlander (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
