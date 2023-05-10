Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers Wednesday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers have a 3-0 lead in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-115) in this decisive game against the Panthers (-105).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-105
|-115
|-
|BetMGM
|-105
|-115
|6.5
|PointsBet
|-105
|-115
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- In 43 games this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- In the 26 times this season the Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-13 in those games.
- This season the Panthers have eight wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Toronto is 13-13 when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Florida has won eight of its 11 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-182)
|1.5 (+140)
|2.5 (-133)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+135)
|4.5 (-120)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-175)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-167)
|1.5 (+120)
|3.5 (-115)
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|0.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-143)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-189)
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|0-0
|4-6-0
|6.4
|3.20
|3.20
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.60
|3.20
