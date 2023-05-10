The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), including multiple hits seven times (30.4%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (13.0%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (43.5%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with two or more runs four times (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings