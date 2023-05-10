Reds vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) and the New York Mets (17-19) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA).
Reds vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Mets vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Reds Player Props
|Mets vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).
- The Reds have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (151 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Luis Cessa vs Seth Lugo
|May 5
|White Sox
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Lance Lynn
|May 6
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Nick Lodolo vs Mike Clevinger
|May 7
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs David Peterson
|May 10
|Mets
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.