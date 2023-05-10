On Wednesday, May 10 at 6:40 PM ET, the New York Mets (17-19) visit the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) at Great American Ball Park. Justin Verlander will get the call for the Mets, while Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds.

The Mets are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+135). A 9-run total is set for this matchup.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-2, 3.74 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Reds and Mets matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 26 times and won 13, or 50%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 6-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Mets went 1-6 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6000 - 5th

