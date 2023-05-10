Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on May 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (31.3%), Steer has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (46.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Verlander (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.