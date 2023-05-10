Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has six doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .262.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 25 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 12 games this season, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this year (31.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will look to Verlander (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
