In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 233.7 points per game combined, 8.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this season.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 30.5 -125 29.4 Klay Thompson 22.5 -115 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -105 17.1 Jordan Poole 9.5 -125 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 +100 8.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.