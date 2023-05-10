The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Warriors record 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When Golden State scores more than 116.6 points, it is 35-15.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers put up only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors post 119.7 points per game in home games, compared to 118.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

In home games, Golden State is ceding 10.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than when playing on the road (122.5).

Looking at three-pointers, the Warriors have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 17.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, conceding 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is on the road (119.4).

The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries