On Thursday, Curt Casali (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali has three walks while hitting .188.

In five of 18 games this season, Casali has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Casali has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

