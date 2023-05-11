Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Hurricanes are favored (-135) against the Devils (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey has played 63 games this season with more than 6 goals.

In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Devils have claimed an upset victory in four of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

New Jersey has four games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) - Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.70 2.50

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.70 3.20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.