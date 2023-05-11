Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.458) and OPS (.852) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

India enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .471 with two homers.

India has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (27.8%).

In three games this season, he has homered (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

India has had an RBI in 13 games this season (36.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (58.3%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings