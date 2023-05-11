Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Mets - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After batting .265 with two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Mets Player Props
|Reds vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Mets
|Reds vs Mets Odds
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .229 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Newman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 25 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Newman has an RBI in six of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.