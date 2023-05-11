Reds vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets square off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
The Mets have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+165). The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mets
|-200
|+165
|10
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
Explore More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have won in eight, or 33.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has entered six games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 36 chances.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-9
|4-12
|6-9
|9-12
|7-17
|8-4
