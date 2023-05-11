Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 11 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
  • In 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%) Steer has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (12.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.71 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (52 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
