The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 12, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 2-2. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+115) against the Oilers (-135).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+115)

Golden Knights (+115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers (50-23-9 overall) have a 6-11-17 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 33 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-9-7 record (good for 41 points).

In the five games this season the Oilers registered just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton has finished 3-9-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering nine points).

The Oilers are 53-10-7 in the 70 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 113 points).

In the 38 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 23-11-4 to record 50 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 36-10-4 (76 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents 41 times, and went 19-15-7 (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 14-9-23 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

In the 34 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 47 points.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have earned 106 points in their 57 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 39 points with a record of 19-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 41 times this season, and earned 45 points in those games.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

