The Miami Marlins host the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Jonathan India and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

India Stats

India has collected 42 hits with 12 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .311/.396/.467 on the year.

India will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .389 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 38 hits with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .306/.351/.468 on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 9 2-for-4 2 0 2 4 1 vs. White Sox May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 1 4 7 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 13 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .398/.457/.488 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 10 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (31 total hits).

He's slashing .235/.308/.508 so far this season.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.