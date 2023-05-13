Saturday's contest features the Miami Marlins (19-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (2-1).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (164 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule