Reds vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Miami Marlins (19-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (17-21) squaring off at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.
The Marlins will look to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (2-1).
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a runline).
- The Reds have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (38.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (164 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|White Sox
|L 17-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Kopech
|May 9
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs David Peterson
|May 10
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Clarke Schmidt
