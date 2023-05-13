A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Jonathan India, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Reds are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-190). The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -190 +155 7 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Reds have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-7 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 38 chances.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 5-12 7-9 10-12 9-17 8-4

