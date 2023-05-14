Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (19-21) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (1-2, 7.36 ERA).

Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).

The Reds have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won four of 12 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (170 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

