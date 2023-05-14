Reds vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (19-21) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Marlins taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (1-2, 7.36 ERA).
Reds vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Reds have failed to cover the spread in any of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline).
- The Reds have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.
- This year, Cincinnati has won four of 12 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (170 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Luke Weaver vs David Peterson
|May 10
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Verlander
|May 11
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Derek Law vs Kodai Senga
|May 12
|@ Marlins
|W 7-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Eury Pérez
|May 13
|@ Marlins
|W 6-5
|Derek Law vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Antonio Senzatela
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
