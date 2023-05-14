Jazz Chisholm brings a two-game homer streak into the Miami Marlins' (19-21) game against the Cincinnati Reds (18-21) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.97 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 7.36 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.

Weaver has put up three starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.642 in seven games this season.

Garrett has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Garrett has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

