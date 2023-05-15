Jonathan India and Kris Bryant will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 32 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .376.

The Reds' .245 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (171 total runs).

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Reds strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.90 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the second-highest WHIP in the majors (1.507).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-3) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Greene is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Greene will look to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Hunter Greene Justin Verlander 5/11/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Derek Law Kodai Senga 5/12/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Away Graham Ashcraft Eury Pérez 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies - Away Nick Lodolo Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies - Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Domingo Germán

