On Monday, May 15, Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (18-22) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (17-24) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Reds (-125). The total for the matchup is set at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Reds' matchup versus the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Reds have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 5th Win NL Central +5000 - 5th

