Oddsmakers have listed player props for Charlie Blackmon, Jonathan India and others when the Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .290/.379/.426 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He has a .283/.379/.460 slash line on the year.

Fraley takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 1 at Marlins May. 12 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Austin Gomber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gomber Stats

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Gomber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 12 6.2 5 3 3 6 0 at Mets May. 6 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 6.0 3 1 1 4 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 5.0 3 0 0 3 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 19 2.0 9 9 9 1 3

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has put up 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a slash line of .279/.370/.421 so far this year.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Pirates May. 10 1-for-1 0 0 0 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI.

He has a .291/.363/.424 slash line so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

