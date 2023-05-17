Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Rockies on May 17, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Charlie Blackmon, Jonathan India and others when the Colorado Rockies host the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
India Stats
- India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .290/.379/.426 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has five doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .283/.379/.460 slash line on the year.
- Fraley takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .471 with three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Austin Gomber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Gomber Stats
- The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Gomber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|6.2
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Mets
|May. 6
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Guardians
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 19
|2.0
|9
|9
|9
|1
|3
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has put up 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.
- He has a slash line of .279/.370/.421 so far this year.
- Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 14 RBI.
- He has a .291/.363/.424 slash line so far this season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
