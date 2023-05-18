When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) face off at Ball Arena on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, Jamal Murray will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and added 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Davis had 40 points, plus 10 rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 40 10 3 3 2 1 LeBron James 26 12 9 0 1 0 Austin Reaves 23 2 8 0 0 5

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis leads the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and averages 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game) and assist man (6.8), and contributes 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up a team-best 6.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt gets the Lakers 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Lakers receive 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Anthony Davis LAL 22.8 14.1 2.7 1.5 2.6 0.2 LeBron James LAL 23.3 10 6 0.7 1.1 1.7 Jamal Murray DEN 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Austin Reaves LAL 16 4.5 5 0.6 0.2 2.5 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5

