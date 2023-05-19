You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Cedric Mullins and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles prior to their matchup at 7:07 PM ET on Friday at Rogers Centre.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In eight starts this season, Kikuchi has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 14 4.0 9 5 4 7 0 at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Yusei Kikuchi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 61 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .328/.372/.527 so far this year.

Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 34 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .266/.356/.475 on the year.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 45 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashed .285/.407/.462 so far this year.

Rutschman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Angels May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Angels May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Pirates May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.