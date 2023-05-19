The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -110 11.5 Derrick White 8.5 -110 12.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.