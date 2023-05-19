You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+115)

The 29.5 points prop bet set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (30.1).

Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 6.5 (+105) 3.5 (-125) 2.5 (+100)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 2.1 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's prop bet.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105) 1.5 (-143) 1.5 (-105)

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 3.9 higher than Friday's over/under.

White averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Friday's over/under.

White has knocked down 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (-149)

The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Friday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+155)

Friday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 28.5 points. That's 5.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

