The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+140). The total for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 40%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-8 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 43 chances this season.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-9 7-15 8-11 11-13 11-18 8-6

