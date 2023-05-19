Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 34 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 188 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.505 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively has been named the starter for the Reds and will make his first start this season.

The 31-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen twice this year.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Derek Law Sandy Alcantara 5/14/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 5/15/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Hunter Greene Connor Seabold 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees - Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees - Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Matthew Liberatore 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Adam Wainwright

