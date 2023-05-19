The New York Yankees (26-20) visit the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) to open a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Yankees are on the back of a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Reds a series loss to the Rockies.

The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt (1-4) for the Yankees and Ben Lively (1-1) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (1-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (1-1, 1.69 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 31-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.

Over his two appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .238 against him. He has a 1.69 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (1-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 6.30 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Schmidt has three starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

