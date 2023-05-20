Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (27-20) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+140). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (3-3, 5.45 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Reds and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a 12-2 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 4-9 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.