The field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will feature Tony Finau. The par-70 course spans 7,394 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from May 18-21.

Tony Finau Insights

Finau has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Finau has won one of his past five events.

Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Finau has made the cut in 13 consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 14 -10 274 4 23 7 11 $11.4M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Finau's previous eight entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend seven times.

Finau last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 30th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Finau has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,322 yards, 72 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau finished in the 51st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He finished in the 76th percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 44 holes.

Finau was better than 63% of the field at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Finau fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Finau had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.2).

Finau's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average (5.0).

At that last competition, Finau's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Finau finished the Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Finau carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

Finau Odds to Win: +2200

