The field is shrinking at the French Open, with Karen Khachanov heading into a quarterfinal versus Novak Djokovic. Khachanov is +6600 to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Khachanov at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Khachanov's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6 (at 6:00 AM ET), Khachanov will face Djokovic, after getting past Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 in the last round.

Khachanov is currently listed at +550 to win his next contest against Djokovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Karen Khachanov Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +8000

US Open odds to win: +5000

French Open odds to win: +6600

Want to bet on Khachanov? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Khachanov Stats

In the Round of 16, Khachanov won 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 against Sonego on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Khachanov is 38-21 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament win.

In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Khachanov has gone 9-5.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Khachanov has averaged 25.9 games.

In his 14 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Khachanov has averaged 22.9 games.

Khachanov, over the past year, has won 82.5% of his service games and 23.8% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Khachanov has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 20.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.