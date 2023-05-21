How to Watch the Mystics vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun will start their 2023 season with a contest against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.
Mystics vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sun
- Washington scored an average of 80.2 points last year, only 2.4 more points than the 77.8 that Connecticut gave up.
- The Mystics went 18-5 last season when they scored more than 77.8 points.
- Washington shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, the same as opponents of Connecticut averaged.
- Last season, the Mystics had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.9% from the field.
- Washington knocked down 33.8% of its shots from three-point range, which was only one percentage point greater than the 32.8% Connecticut's opponents averaged last season.
- The Mystics went 14-5 when shooting over 32.8% as a team from three-point range.
- Connecticut and Washington hauled in rebounds at nearly the same rate last season (37.1 and 34.9 boards per game, respectively).
