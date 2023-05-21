Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 11:35 AM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Yankees have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run total has been set for this game.

Reds vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -155 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 12, or 37.5%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 5-12 in those contests.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 24 of its 45 chances.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-11 7-15 8-12 11-14 11-20 8-6

