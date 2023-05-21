The New York Yankees (28-20) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-26), at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound, while Hunter Greene (0-3) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-3, 4.60 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.

Greene is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Greene will try to collect his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino has been named the starter for the Yankees and will make his first start this season.

The 29-year-old righty last pitched Thursday, Oct. 20 against the Houston Astros, tossing 5 1/3 innings as the starter.

He pitched to a 3.18 ERA while striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings with a record of 7-3 last season.

