The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his previous game (May 20 loss against the Nuggets) put up 28 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.9 23.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.3 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 42.5 41 40.3 PR 39.5 38.4 37.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 42 28 18 1 0 2 0 5/18/2023 41 18 14 4 1 4 1 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

