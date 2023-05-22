Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 22
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we look at Jokic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|24.5
|31.6
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|14
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.8
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|56.4
|PR
|40.5
|36.3
|45.6
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers
- Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.
- Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|38
|24
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5/18/2023
|42
|23
|17
|12
|0
|0
|3
|5/16/2023
|42
|34
|21
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1/9/2023
|35
|14
|11
|16
|1
|1
|1
|12/16/2022
|35
|25
|11
|8
|1
|0
|4
|10/30/2022
|36
|23
|14
|6
|1
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|35
|31
|13
|9
|0
|0
|4
