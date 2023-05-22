Brandon Williamson takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +155 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 10 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 24 of its 46 chances.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-12 7-15 8-13 11-14 11-21 8-6

