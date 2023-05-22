Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds are ready for a matchup with Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 35 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with 195 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.485 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Brandon Williamson will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.