Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has 13 doubles, three home runs, 23 walks and 18 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.380/.414 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.372/.441 on the year.

Fraley brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (2-6) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 30-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 48th, 1.344 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Giants Apr. 24 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 53 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .293/.399/.497 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 42 hits with eight doubles, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .302/.391/.640 so far this year.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with three doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

