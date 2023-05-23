The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this year (16.7%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 8
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (54 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.