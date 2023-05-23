On Tuesday, Nick Senzel (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .254 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven in a run in 14 games this year (42.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 14 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings